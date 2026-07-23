Royals' Randy Dobnak: Making second start

Dobnak is slated to start Thursday's game against the Tigers in Detroit.

Dobnak will be making his second straight appearance as a starter, but he's effectively receiving a third turn through the rotation after covering 5.2 innings in bulk relief in the outing prior to his last start. Overall, the 31-year-old righty owns a 1.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7:8 K:BB in 14 innings across three appearances for Kansas City since being called up from Triple-A Omaha on July 1. He should have a decent amount of leash in the rotation after Stephen Kolek (forearm) recently joined Kris Bubic (elbow/shoulder) on the 60-day injured list.