Bergert (2-1) notched the win Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing one run on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out three.

Bergert continues to be an effective starter with the Royals, having now pitched at least five innings while conceding two runs or fewer in five consecutive starts for his new team. The rookie right-hander also fired a season-high six frames Wednesday. With Cole Ragans (shoulder) still yet to go on a rehab assignment, Bergert should be locked in for at least another handful of turns in Kansas City's rotation. He holds a promising 2.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 59:26 K:BB across 64 innings in 2025, and Bergert is tentatively scheduled to face the Angels early next week.