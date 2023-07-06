Yarbrough (head) struck out six over six scoreless innings Tuesday in his rehab start for Triple-A Omaha. He scattered three hits and issued one walk in the 81-pitch outing.

Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day injured list May 8 after suffering multiple head fractures when he was struck by a line drive a day earlier in his start with the Royals. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL, but based on how he's fared thus far during his rehab assignment, Yarbrough looks like he could be ready to rejoin the Royals when he's first eligible for activation this weekend. Between one start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and three at Omaha, Yarbrough has stringed together a 2.55 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB in 17.2 innings. The Royals have confirmed starting pitchers for the first three games of their four-game set in Cleveland this weekend, but Yarbrough might be called upon to fill the opening Sunday.