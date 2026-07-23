Royals' Seth Lugo: Collects fourth win

Lugo (4-6) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over seven inning in a 5-4 victory over the Giants. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander delivered his second straight quality start and 12th of the season on 94 pitches (63 strikes), and Lugo got rewarded for his efforts when the Kansas City offense erupted for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The win was Lugo's first since June 19, and over five starts and 27.1 innings in July he's managed a 4.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB. He'll look to build on his recent success in his next outing, which is set to come on the road early next week in Minnesota.