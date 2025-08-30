Lugo (8-7) took the loss Friday against the Tigers, allowing four runs on eight hits and four walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

Lugo's struggles during the second half of the season continued, as he's now given up at least four runs in five of his last nine starts. The veteran right-hander has also been unable to throw at least five innings on five occasions since the All-Star break, and he has a ghastly 7.51 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 37:24 K:BB over his last 44.1 frames during that period. Lugo has also issued multiple walks in all but one of his last nine outings, so he'll have plenty to clean up on next week at home against the Angels.