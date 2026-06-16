Royals' Seth Lugo: Continuing to throw since IL move

Lugo (concussion) has continued to take part in a throwing progression since being placed on the 7-day injured list Friday, MLB.com reports.

Though a CT scan came back clean after Lugo was forced out of his start last Wednesday against the Rangers when he was struck in the head by a line drive, the Royals deactivated him a couple days later after he developed a headache. Since he's not being shut down from throwing, Lugo seems to be making good progress in his recovery, but he'll still need to clear all phases of the concussion protocol before the Royals activate him. Lugo would appear to have a chance at being ready to make a start at some point during the Royals' upcoming three-game series with the Cardinals that runs from Thursday through Sunday.