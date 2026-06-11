Royals' Seth Lugo: CT scan comes back negative

Lugo's (head) CT scan came back negative.

Lugo was involved in a scary incident during Wednesday's outing versus the Rangers when he was struck in the forehead by a line drive off the bat of Brandon Nimmo. He got to his feet quickly and seemed alert but was pulled from the game. Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, Lugo has some swelling on his forehead and his left (non-throwing) elbow is sore from falling, but the pitcher feels OK, all things considered. It looks like Lugo has dodged a serious injury and could make his next scheduled start Monday versus the Nationals, but he'll continue to be monitored in the coming days.