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Royals' Seth Lugo: Early hook in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lugo did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 win over the Angels, allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Lugo was mostly undone by a four-run third inning and departed after 86 pitches in the fifth after allowing a game-tying single with two outs. It's been an uneven second half for the veteran, who's posted four quality starts in six outings while also succumbing to two five-run blowups. He owns a 4.59 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 108:46 K:BB across 139.1 innings this season and lines up to face the Athletics at home next week.

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