Royals' Seth Lugo: Escapes with no-decision

Lugo did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mets, allowing nine runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

Lugo got off to a nightmare start in the first inning after his throwing error on a Carson Benge ground ball was followed by two more Royals infield errors, allowing Benge to circle the bases for a Little League-style three-run "home run." The right-hander didn't recover, later serving up two real homers to A.J. Ewing and Juan Soto. Fortunately for Lugo, Kansas City's offense erupted for nine runs of their own while he was in the game, sparing him the loss. He has struggled since the start of June, posting a 6.98 ERA over that span. On the year, Lugo owns a 4.56 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 80:32 K:BB across 100.2 innings and he's lined up to make one final start before the All-Star break on the road against Baltimore.