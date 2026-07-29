Royals' Seth Lugo: Fires another quality start

Lugo did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings in a 3-2 loss against Minnesota. He struck out two.

It's the third consecutive quality start and 13th of the campaign for Lugo, who still has only four wins through 22 starts. Tuesday's victory slipped through his fingers when Royce Lewis delivered a two-run, walk-off triple in the ninth inning. The veteran right-hander certainly isn't dominant -- with his 7.0 K/9 being the lowest since his rookie year -- and is prone to blowups with five starts of at least five runs allowed, but Lugo still has respectable numbers this year with a 4.22 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 96:40 K:BB over 123.2 innings.