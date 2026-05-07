Lugo (1-2) took the loss Thursday against the Guardians, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out five.

The Royals ambushed Lugo with three runs in the opening frame, but the hurler was at least able to settle down a bit afterward for a 102-pitch outing. The 36-year-old right-hander walked four batters for the third time already this year, and he's now given up at least seven hits in three consecutive starts after not yielding more than five in any of his prior seven appearance. Lugo has still maintained a decent 3.21 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB across 47.2 innings despite his recent shakiness, and he's next set for a favorable matchup against the division-rival White Sox.