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Royals' Seth Lugo: Quality start in fifth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lugo (5-7) earned the win against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Lugo was pretty effective against a formidable Cubs lineup, tossing 61 of his 90 pitches for strikes while hanging on for a quality start after giving up his third run of the game in the sixth inning. Saturday's outing marked the 36-year-old right-hander's fourth quality start in his past five outings as well. Lugo will carry a pedestrian 4.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 104:46 K:BB over 134.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Anaheim against the Angels.

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