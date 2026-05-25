Royals' Seth Lugo: Quality start in second win

Lugo (2-4) earned the win Sunday against the Mariners, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

Lugo served up a rare home run, his third allowed this year, but otherwise provided a solid performance Sunday. Although it was his seventh quality start already this season, the 36-year-old right-hander has surrendered at least three runs in four of his past six outings after yielding two or fewer in his previous five appearances. Lugo will carry a decent 3.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 54:23 K:BB over 65 innings into his next scheduled start in Texas against the Rangers.