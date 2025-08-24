Royals' Seth Lugo: Struggles in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
Lugo did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Tigers, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.
It's been a tough month for Lugo, who's struggled to an 8.87 ERA while allowing eight homers across five starts (23.1 innings) since the start of August. Overall, the veteran right-hander's ERA sits at 3.99 this season with a 1.24 WHIP and 120:51 K:BB in 25 starts (142 innings). Lugo will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled as a rematch with the Tigers at home next week.