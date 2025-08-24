Lugo did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Tigers, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

It's been a tough month for Lugo, who's struggled to an 8.87 ERA while allowing eight homers across five starts (23.1 innings) since the start of August. Overall, the veteran right-hander's ERA sits at 3.99 this season with a 1.24 WHIP and 120:51 K:BB in 25 starts (142 innings). Lugo will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled as a rematch with the Tigers at home next week.