Royals' Seth Lugo: Takes no-decision Friday

Lugo allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings a no-decision Friday against the Padres.

Lugo recorded six strong innings on 93 pitches despite not factoring into the decision against San Diego. The two runs Lugo allowed crossed the plate on the same play due to a fielding error by Michael Massey, which allowed both Ty France and Miguel Andujar to score in the top of the fifth. After making his 20th start of the year, the 36-year-old now maintains a 4.39 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 89:36 K:BB through 110.2 innings this season. Lugo is in line to make his next start Wednesday against the Giants.