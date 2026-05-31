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Royals' Seth Lugo: Third straight quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lugo didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Rangers, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The veteran righty reeled off his third straight quality start and eighth of the season on 90 pitches (64 strikes), but Lugo watched his third win of the year slip away when Lucas Erceg fell apart in the ninth inning. Lugo will take a 3.55 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 60:23 K:BB through 71 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road next week in Minnesota.

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