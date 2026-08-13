Royals' Tony Gonsolin: Signs with Royals

Gonsolin (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Royals on Thursday.

Gonsolin has spent the entire season up to this point as a free agent, but he'll receive an opportunity with the Royals now that he's nearing the final stages of his recovery from the Tommy John procedure he underwent last August. He was placed on the 15-day injured list immediately after signing with the club, though it's unknown when he might make his season debut. Eli Morgan was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.