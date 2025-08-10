Pasquantino went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Twins in extra innings.

Pasquantino put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the seventh inning with his 20th homer, a two-out, two-strike blast off Cole Sands. The 27-year-old Pasquantino had been scuffling a bit heading into Sunday's contest, going just 5-for-35 (.143) with a .488 OPS in his previous nine games. Overall, he's slashing .258/.321/.436 with 71 RBI and 46 runs scored across 495 plate appearances this year.