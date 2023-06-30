Greinke did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on 11 hits and two walks over six innings in a win over the Guardians. He did not record a strikeout.

Greinke was able to pitch his way out of trouble for most of the afternoon despite allowing a season-high 11 hits over his six innings of work. The veteran righty didn't cough up any runs until the top of the fifth when Jose Ramirez drove in Steven Kwan on a sacrifice fly and was followed by an RBI single from Josh Bell two batters later. It was Greinke's first time going six innings since April 5 against the Blue Jays and his first start this season in which he failed to record a strikeout.