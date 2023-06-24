Greinke (1-8) took the loss Friday, coughing up seven runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.2 innings as the Royals were dropped 11-3 by the Rays. He struck out three.

A three-run shot by Jose Siri in the second inning set the tone for the night, as Greinke continues to have trouble keeping the ball in the park. The 39-year-old righty has served up five homers in his last four starts and has a 15.3 percent HR/FB% on the season, leading to a 5,31 ERA -- his worst mark since he was a rookie in 2005. Greinke will try to get back into the win column in his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Guardians.