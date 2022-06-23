Greinke (elbow) will return from the 15-day injured list Friday to start the first game of this weekend's series versus the Athletics, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

Greinke allowed three runs, seven hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in 12 innings across two rehab starts with Triple-A Omaha, and it's not surprising that he's been deemed good to go. He'll still need to be officially activated from the IL prior to his start Friday, but he'll be returning to a favorable home matchup.