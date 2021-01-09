Castillo signed with the NPB's Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on Saturday.
Castillo appeared in just 99 games at the big-league level from 2014 to 2016, hitting a modest .262/.301/.379, though he could potentially have gotten more opportunities as at least a bench piece if not for an odd contract situation which gave the Red Sox strong incentives to keep him off the 40-man roster. Even if he looks good with regular at-bats in Japan, his MLB days are likely over, as he'll turn 34 years old in July.
