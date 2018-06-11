Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Playing well at Triple-A

Castillo was named the International League Player of the Week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Castillo is hitting a solid .316/.345/.436 on the season for Triple-A Pawtucket, following a 2017 campaign in which he hit .314/.350/.507 at the same level. Ordinarily, those numbers would leave a player on the brink of a promotion, but for a 30-year-old who's owed $35.5 million through 2020, there's little reason for the Red Sox to bring him up and add him to their luxury tax bill. His strong performance means there's at least a chance that another team will take a chance on him, but there won't be a long line of organizations queuing up for a player who's made just eight major-league plate appearances since 2015.