Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Dealing with minor groin issue

Castillo has a right groin injury and won't play for at least three days, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The issue is reportedly not particularly serious and should leave Castillo plenty of time to get in game shape by Opening Day. He's unlikely to spend that day on the big-league roster despite a strong .319/.360/.416 slash line at Triple-A Pawtucket last season.

