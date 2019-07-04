The Rangers have placed Miller on unconditional release waivers.

According to Levi Weaver of The Athletic, Miller and the Rangers had been hoping to work out a way for him to remain in the organization after the right-hander was designated for assignment Monday. This move suggests Miller may have received an offer on a 40-man roster elsewhere, though it's also possible Miller simply ends up returning to Texas on a new deal. Either way, he's unlikely to gain fantasy relevance in the second half.

More News
Our Latest Stories