The Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball have posted Ogasawara for major-league teams, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Ogasawara's posting had been viewed as imminent and now the clock has officially begun on a 45-day window for the left-hander to reach a deal with a big-league club. The 27-year-old posted a 3.12 ERA and 3.7 percent walk rate in 2024 with the Dragons, although he also had just a 13.6 percent strikeout rate.