Ogasawara is slated to start Saturday's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

With Trevor Williams (elbow) hitting the injured list last week with a season-ending UCL tear, Ogasawara was summoned from Triple-A Rochester to fill the opening in the rotation. The 27-year-old proceeded to get thrashed in his MLB debut last Sunday, surrendering four earned runs on seven hits and no walks over 2.2 innings. With prospect Cade Cavalli (14 earned runs allowed over last two starts) languishing at Triple-A of late, the Nationals don't have many appealing alternatives for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, so Ogasawara will receive at least one more start as he looks to build his case for sticking around with the big club coming out of the All-Star break.