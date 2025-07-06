Ogasawara (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits over 2.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was a rude welcome for Ogasawara in his major-league debut -- the Red Sox jumped on the left-hander for four runs in the first inning, capped by a Trevor Story two-run homer. Ogasawara, who was sidelined for the first half of the season with an oblique injury, pitched to a 4.80 ERA in three rehab outings with Triple-A Rochester. Despite his struggles Sunday, Ogasawara figures to remain in the Nats rotation, at least through the All-Star break, with Trevor Williams (elbow) landing on the IL.