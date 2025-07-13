Ogasawara allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Saturday.

Ogasawara threw 56 pitches (34 strikes) in his second major-league start. It was a better performance than his debut against Boston last week -- he kept the ball in the yard and wasn't responsible for the loss, as the Nationals covered his poor fourth-inning with three runs over the final two frames. The southpaw has now allowed seven runs across 6.2 innings in the majors, adding a 4:1 K:BB. It remains to be seen if Ogasawara will stick in the rotation after the All-Star break, but the Nationals have a spot to let him work if he can prove himself up to the challenge.