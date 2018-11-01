Stephen Vogt: Becomes free agent
Vogt (shoulder) cleared waivers and elected free agency Thursday.
Vogt was forced to miss the entire 2018 campaign following season-ending shoulder surgery in May. After being reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and clearing outright waivers, the 34-year-old backstop will search for a new club to make an impact with. His last game action dates back to the 2017 season when he slashed .233/.285/.423 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI across 99 games as a member of both the Athletics and Brewers.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Will begin catching bullpen sessions•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Out for season•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hurts shoulder capsule and rotator cuff•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Suffers setback in rehab game•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Exits rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...