Vogt (shoulder) cleared waivers and elected free agency Thursday.

Vogt was forced to miss the entire 2018 campaign following season-ending shoulder surgery in May. After being reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and clearing outright waivers, the 34-year-old backstop will search for a new club to make an impact with. His last game action dates back to the 2017 season when he slashed .233/.285/.423 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI across 99 games as a member of both the Athletics and Brewers.

More News
Our Latest Stories