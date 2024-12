Baddoo cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Baddoo will remain within the Tigers organization after being designated for assignment Dec. 10. 2024 was the outfielder's worst season yet in the majors, recording a .521 OPS and just five RBI across 82 plate appearances. The 26-year-old may factor to be a four-A player as he has posted a .802 OPS in 123 games for Triple-A Toledo since the 2022 season.