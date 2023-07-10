Lange allowed two runs on a hit and a walk over an inning of work to blow the save in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

Lange's up-and-down season continued, as he blew his third save opportunity in 16 chances. The righty was lights out through the end of May with a 1.16 ERA but he has a 9.45 ERA since then, pushing his season mark to 4.17. Lange figures to stick as Detroit's closer due to the team's lack of other options, but he's been a shaky fantasy contributor recently.