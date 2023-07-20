Lange worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Royals. He struck out one.

Lange was better in his last outing Monday, when he retired the side on 10 pitches, but he was still able to record his 16th save of the year Wednesday in 19 chances. The righty entered the contest with an 8.80 ERA since the beginning of June, though he's now strung together consecutive scoreless appearances, which could be a sign that he's beginning to turn things around.