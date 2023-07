Lange picked up the save Friday against the Mariners. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks over one inning. He had one strikeout.

Lange bounced back after blowing a save in his last appearance on July 9. The right-hander still has work to do to earn the full trust of fantasy managers, however, as he's posted a 5.40 ERA so far this month. Coming off of a rough month of June (11.57 ERA), it might be risky to trust Lange in lineups until he strings together some scoreless appearances.