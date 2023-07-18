Lange pitched a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts to record the save in Monday's 3-2 win over the Royals.

Lange needed just 10 pitches to retire Kansas City in order, giving him his 15th save of the season in 18 chances and second in the last three days. The righty has had some hiccups lately after starting the season very strongly, though he doesn't seem to be in danger of losing his grip on the closer job. Lange now has 50 strikeouts in 38.2 innings this year, pointing to his ability to dominate hitters, even if he hasn't been able to do so consistently.