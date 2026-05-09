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Mize (adductor) threw a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.

Mize appears to be tracking toward an abbreviated stay on the injured list while he works his way back from a mild right adductor strain, but he may not be ready for activation when first eligible in the middle of next week. He'll still need to face hitters in a simulated game or minor-league rehab assignment before Detroit brings him back from the IL.

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