Tigers' Casey Mize: Dealing with groin issue

Mize is dealing with groin tightness and a wrist injury following his early departure from Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Angels, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Mize left the game in the fourth inning after being struck in the left hand/wrist by a ground ball off the bat of Jo Adell, but he is also dealing with an apparent groin issue. The 29-year-old is expected to undergo additional testing on the groin, but Mize described his removal from Sunday's contest as precautionary. The right-handed pitcher is tentatively set to toe the rubber next at home against the Royals on Friday, and it's unclear if he's in danger of missing that outing.