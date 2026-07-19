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Tigers' Casey Mize: Dealing with groin issue

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mize is dealing with groin tightness and a wrist injury following his early departure from Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Angels, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Mize left the game in the fourth inning after being struck in the left hand/wrist by a ground ball off the bat of Jo Adell, but he is also dealing with an apparent groin issue. The 29-year-old is expected to undergo additional testing on the groin, but Mize described his removal from Sunday's contest as precautionary. The right-handed pitcher is tentatively set to toe the rubber next at home against the Royals on Friday, and it's unclear if he's in danger of missing that outing.

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