Tigers' Casey Mize: Delivers quality start Saturday

Mize didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Royals, allowing one run on three hits over six innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander left the mound with Detroit nursing a 2-1 lead, but his bullpen couldn't get the job done. The quality start was still Mize's eighth of the season and third in his last five outings, a stretch in which he's produced a 2.20 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB over 28.2 innings. If the Tigers do decide to sell at the trade deadline, Mize could be in high demand as a rental, as he becomes a free agent this coming offseason. If he doesn't get shipped out before then, his next start is set to come on the road next weekend against the A's.