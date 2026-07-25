Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Tigers' Casey Mize: Delivers quality start Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Mize didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Royals, allowing one run on three hits over six innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander left the mound with Detroit nursing a 2-1 lead, but his bullpen couldn't get the job done. The quality start was still Mize's eighth of the season and third in his last five outings, a stretch in which he's produced a 2.20 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB over 28.2 innings. If the Tigers do decide to sell at the trade deadline, Mize could be in high demand as a rental, as he becomes a free agent this coming offseason. If he doesn't get shipped out before then, his next start is set to come on the road next weekend against the A's.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!