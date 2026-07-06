Tigers' Casey Mize: Earns fourth win

Mize (4-5) earned the win Sunday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings.

Mize surrendered a solo homer to Jake Burger in the third inning to open the scoring and allowed one more run in the fifth. While he didn't post the same ace-type numbers he displayed against the Yankees in his previous outing, he did a good job limiting hard contact. Since returning from the injured list, Mize has posted a 3.38 ERA with a 23:4 K:BB across 24 innings over four starts.