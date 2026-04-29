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Mize was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta due to right groin tightness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mize had allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three batters in 2.1 innings before coming out of Tuesday's game. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the Tigers should provide more information in the near future.

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