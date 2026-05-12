Tigers' Casey Mize: Faces hitters Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mize (thigh) threw live batting practice Monday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Mize began throwing bullpen sessions over the weekend, and his quick return to facing live hitters keeps him on track for a brief stay on the injured list. The 29-year-old righty will be eligible to return from his right calf strain Thursday.
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