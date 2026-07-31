Tigers' Casey Mize: No longer starting Friday

Mize will no longer start Friday's game against the Athletics as a precaution with the trade deadline looming, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Stavenhagen notes that there's no trade agreement in place at this point, but Detroit will go with a bullpen game Friday just to be safe. The Tigers are listing Mize as their probable starter for Tuesday's game in Seattle, but the impending free agent is likely to be traded before then Mize has authored a 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 85:19 K:BB over 86.2 innings covering 16 outings this season.