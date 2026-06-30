Tigers' Casey Mize: Rebounds with dominant start

Mize (3-5) earned the win Monday against the Yankees, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in seven innings. He struck out 10.

After giving up a season-worst eight hits his last time out against the Yankees, Mize bounced back in a huge way during Monday's rematch. The 29-year-old right-hander fanned a season-high 10 in his longest outing of the year, also surrendering a season-low one hit on the evening. Mize will be looking to build on Monday's showing this weekend in Texas, where he'll take an outstanding 2.63 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 68:14 K:BB across 65 innings.