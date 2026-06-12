Tigers' Casey Mize: Return on Sunday confirmed

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed Friday that Mize (adductor) will rejoin the rotation with a start Sunday in Cleveland, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Mize has been out since late May with right adductor inflammation, but he's ready to roll after tossing five frames of one-run ball with five strikeouts in his lone rehab start with Single-A Lakeland on Tuesday. He threw 55 pitches Tuesday and hasn't had a full workload in three weeks, so Mize might not pitch terribly deep into Sunday's contest.