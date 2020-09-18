Mize (0-2) allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out one across 3.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against Cleveland.

Mize surrendered two home runs to Jose Ramirez, accounting for all three of his earned runs. He also battled his control throughout the outing, starting seven of the 19 batters he faced with a strike and finding the zone on 41 of his 79 total pitches. It's been a disappointing debut campaign for Mize, as he has worked at least five innings in only one of his first six starts. Overall, he has a 6.08 ERA with a 22:11 K:BB across 23.2 frames. He's currently projected to take his last turn through the rotation Wednesday at Minnesota.