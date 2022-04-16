Mize was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow sprain Friday.

Mize pitched five innings against the Royals on Thursday, and while he struck out just two batters, he was far from terrible, allowing two runs on six hits. The Tigers are calling his absence precautionary for now, but any elbow issue is potentially a significant worry for a pitcher. Tyler Alexander will likely remain in the rotation until Mize returns, with Michael Pineda nearly ready to go after a visa delay slowed his spring buildup.