Mize will draw the start on the mound in Wednesday's Game 4 matchup with Seattle, if needed, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Mize will toe the rubber for the second time in the postseason if the Tigers' series against Seattle in the ALDS reaches a Game 4 on Wednesday. The right-hander pitched three innings, allowing one run on one hit and two walks, while striking out a batter in the team's 6-1 loss to the Guardians in Game 2 of the wild-card round. Mize will look to last longer in his next outing, whether it comes Wednesday or later down the road in the playoffs.