Tigers' Casey Mize: Takes loss in return

Mize (2-4) took the loss against the Astros on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

In his first start since May 27, Mize threw 52 of 86 pitches for strikes while generating eight whiffs and allowing nine hard-hit balls. While some rust was understandable, the 29-year-old handled a normal workload and saw a slight uptick in velocity across his pitch mix compared to his season averages. He owns a 2.58 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 52:13 K:BB over 52.1 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup against the Yankees next week.