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Tigers' Casey Mize: Tentatively lined up for Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that Mize (adductor) will likely be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday in Cleveland, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Mize will need to complete a bullpen session Thursday with no issues and bounce back well Friday before officially being cleared to take the ball Sunday. The right-hander looked good during what's likely to be his lone rehab start, tossing five frames of one-run ball with five strikeouts with Single-A Lakeland on Tuesday. Mize has been out since late May with right adductor inflammation.

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