Agrazal was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Wednesday.

Agrazal was picked up from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash considerations back in November but will lose his roster spot after the Tigers picked up Eric Haase in a similar trade from Cleveland on Wednesday. Agrazal posted a 4.91 ERA and a 12.8 percent strikeout rate in his 73.1-inning debut for the Pirates last season.

